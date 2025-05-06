Palace accuses VP Sara Duterte of spreading fake news about First Lady Liza Marcos

A Palace official accused Vice President Sara Duterte of spreading disinformation following her claims about First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro dismissed Duterte’s recent remarks as “fake news” after the Vice President suggested the First Lady was involved in a drug-related incident in the U.S., including a police report that allegedly linked her to a cocaine-related death.

Castro questioned the Vice President’s credibility and called her the source of the false information.

She pointed out that First Lady Marcos was in the Philippines on March 10, 2025, well before any alleged events could have occurred.

Castro also clarified that the First Lady was attending an event with the Girl Scouts of the Philippines on March 11, the same day former President Duterte was reportedly arrested in The Hague.

The Palace official concluded that Duterte should have verified the information before making it public and asked if the public should trust statements from a leader spreading such disinformation.