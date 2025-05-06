Malacañang declares May 12 as non-working holiday for midterm polls

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared May 12, Monday, a special non-working holiday to give Filipinos the opportunity to cast their votes in the upcoming midterm elections.

Proclamation No. 878, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, stated that the holiday aims “to enable people to exercise their right to vote.”

The nationwide polls will determine key seats in Congress, as well as thousands of local elective positions.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) earlier urged the Palace to declare the day a holiday to ensure voter participation.

“Nag-request na rin po ang Comelec sa kagalang-galang na Pangulo na maideklarang holiday ang May 12 para mabigyan ng pagkakataon ang sambayanang Pilipino na mga botante na makaboto,” said Comelec chair George Erwin Garcia in an interview with reporters on Tuesday.

[Translation: The Comelec requested the President to declare May 12 a holiday to give Filipino voters a chance to vote.]