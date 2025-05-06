Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Malacañang declares May 12 as non-working holiday for midterm polls

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report20 seconds ago

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared May 12, Monday, a special non-working holiday to give Filipinos the opportunity to cast their votes in the upcoming midterm elections.

Proclamation No. 878, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, stated that the holiday aims “to enable people to exercise their right to vote.”

The nationwide polls will determine key seats in Congress, as well as thousands of local elective positions.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) earlier urged the Palace to declare the day a holiday to ensure voter participation.

“Nag-request na rin po ang Comelec sa kagalang-galang na Pangulo na maideklarang holiday ang May 12 para mabigyan ng pagkakataon ang sambayanang Pilipino na mga botante na makaboto,” said Comelec chair George Erwin Garcia in an interview with reporters on Tuesday.

[Translation: The Comelec requested the President to declare May 12 a holiday to give Filipino voters a chance to vote.]

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report20 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 2172058926

Gov’t, private sector team up to ensure uninterrupted power on may 12 polls — Palace

10 mins ago
iStock 1489423262

Sharjah approves new ‘Care Leave’ for mothers of children born with health conditions, disabilities

1 hour ago
KELA Template 71

Jackie Lou Blanco opens up on losing Pilita Corrales, Ricky Davao: ‘We’re still grieving’

3 hours ago
KELA Template 70

Palace accuses VP Sara Duterte of spreading fake news about First Lady Liza Marcos

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button