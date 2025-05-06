Gov’t, private sector team up to ensure uninterrupted power on may 12 polls — Palace

Government agencies and private power providers are working hand in hand to guarantee stable electricity during the May 12 midterm elections, Malacañang said Tuesday.

Presidential Communications Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the Department of Energy (DOE), together with other concerned agencies and private sector partners, is implementing proactive measures to avoid any power disruption throughout the electoral process.

“Mahalagang masiguro ang maayos na daloy ng kuryente para maprotektahan ang publiko at mapanatili ang katatagan ng national grid ngayong halalan,” Castro said.

To this end, the DOE has instructed the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), the National Electrification Administration (NEA), electric cooperatives, and private distribution utilities to immediately remove any obstructions—such as illegally placed campaign materials—that could compromise safety and power supply.

The DOE is also closely coordinating with local government units and the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Special Task Force Baklas to ensure swift and safe removal of these hazards.

Castro pointed out that the Comelec flagged numerous cases of campaign posters mounted on electric poles and power lines, which violate election rules and pose significant safety risks.

These efforts are in line with Republic Act No. 11361, or the Anti-Obstruction of Power Lines Act, which aims to safeguard the country’s power infrastructure.

The DOE-led Energy Task Force on Election (ETFE), composed of multiple agencies including the Comelec, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, and Bureau of Fire Protection, has already committed to ensuring uninterrupted electricity during the voting, transmission, and canvassing stages of the elections.