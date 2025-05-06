Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai’s UAE Exchange Metro Station to be renamed Life Pharmacy

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin2 mins ago

Photo courtesy: Dubai Media Office

Dubai’s UAE Exchange Metro Station is getting a new name—it will now be called Life Pharmacy Metro Station.

The updated name will start appearing on all signs, apps, and train announcements from May until the end of August 2025, as part of the official station rebranding process.

This change comes after the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) officially granted a 10-year naming rights to Life Pharmacy Group and Hypermedia. The signing of the agreement was also attended by Mada Media as the authorized concessionaire appointed by the RTA.

The move is part of the RTA’s Dubai Metro Naming Rights initiative, launched in 2009 to allow private companies to invest in metro station naming as a long-term marketing strategy.

RTA Rail Agency CEO Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Kalbat said the partnership shows how the government works with private companies to support economic development.

“RTA is committed to forging successful partnerships with the private sector, given its vital role in driving national economic growth and contributing to GDP. This successful public-private partnership model facilitates the transfer of knowledge and expertise, creates job opportunities across multiple sectors, and supports the government’s broader development agenda,” he said.

 

