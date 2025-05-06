Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW enhances support for OFWs’ reintegration and their families

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is strengthening its efforts to support the reintegration of returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families through its Full-Cycle National Reintegration Program.

In line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s vision to empower OFWs as key contributors to the country’s socio-economic transformation, the DMW’s program is designed to assist both documented and undocumented OFWs throughout every stage of their migration journey.

“From pre-departure to their return, we ensure that every OFW has a partner,” said Undersecretary Felicitas Q. Bay during an appearance on PTV4’s Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon on Monday.

The DMW’s reintegration support focuses on three key components: “Kaalaman, Kabuhayan, Kalinga,” which include financial education, livelihood and upskilling programs, and psychosocial and wellness assistance.

As of March 2024, the DMW, through its National Reintegration Center for OFWs (NRCO), has supported 40,951 OFWs with various reintegration initiatives. One flagship program is “Sa Pinas, Ikaw ang Ma’am/Sir (SPIMS),” a collaboration with the Department of Education that helps eligible OFWs return as licensed teachers in their communities.

“With the combined support of government agencies, we’re giving our citizens new hope to restart,” Undersecretary Bay noted.

Using a whole-of-government approach, the DMW works with several agencies such as OWWA, DTI, DA, DOT, DSWD, TESDA, DOLE, DOST, and others to provide comprehensive services for returning OFWs.

The DMW also collaborates with banks and financial institutions like BDO, LBP, RCBC, and PNB to assist OFWs and their families with financial management and investment opportunities.

In addition, the DMW conducts quarterly reviews to assess the real impact of its programs and ensure continuous improvement.

“The true measure of success isn’t just in the numbers—it’s in how the OFWs feel the help and change in their lives,” Undersecretary Bay concluded.

OFWs and their families are encouraged to visit DMW offices or regional branches for more information on how to access reintegration programs. They can also visit the official DMW Facebook page for updates.

