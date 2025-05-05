Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH Embassy urges Filipinos in UAE to vote online before May 12 deadline

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE is urging all registered Filipino voters to cast their votes online before the deadline on May 12 at 3 p.m. UAE time.

This marks the final week of the overseas absentee voting period, which began on April 13.

“Kung registered voter ka, mag-enroll online na upang makaboto mula May 7 hanggang May 12, 3 p.m., UAE time. Bukas ang ating Embahada (kahit weekend) para personal na mag-assist,”

The Embassy emphasized that registered voters must first enroll online in order to access the voting platform. This step is necessary for the system to recognize their identity and allow them to vote.

To help voters, the Embassy is open daily, including weekends, for those who need personal assistance. Voters can also reach out through their dedicated email ([email protected]) or hotline via call or WhatsApp (+971-50-741-8683).

“Huwag palampasin ang pagkakataong makibahagi sa paghubog ng kinabukasan ng ating bayan,” the Embassy said.

The first-ever online voting system is part of the Commission on Elections’ (COMELEC) initiative to make it easier for Filipinos abroad to participate in the national elections, allowing them to cast their votes through internet-enabled devices without leave their jobs or homes.

