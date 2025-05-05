Dubai Police launches urban-rural zoning to boost security, emergency response

Dubai Police has announced a new strategy that divides the city into “urban” and “rural” zones to improve emergency response times and better allocate resources across the emirate.

During the General Department of Operations’ first-quarter review meeting, Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commandant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Criminal Investigations, said the new system will improve how patrols and emergency teams are deployed, ensuring faster and more effective response across both city and suburban areas.

Al Mansouri also explained that the zoning will enhance how resources are assigned for duties such as traffic control, crime prevention, and community services.

The strategy also includes integrating smart technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) into police operations across all jurisdictions.

This move is part of Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to make services, including security, more efficient by matching them with population and development patterns in each area.