DMW vows assistance to OFW after child dies in NAIA car crash

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has pledged full assistance to the family of a five-year-old girl who died in a car-ramming incident at NAIA Terminal 1.

The child was the daughter of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who was scheduled to depart for Europe when the incident happened.

“The DMW and OWWA, as directed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and in coordination with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the New NAIA Infra Corporation (NNIC), have commenced providing the necessary assistance and support to the bereaved OFW, his injured wife and mother,” it said in a statement.

In a statement, the DMW asked for prayers for the OFW’s wife, who remains in critical condition after she was also hit by the vehicle. His mother was likewise injured but is now in stable condition.

DMW added it is also helping the OFW explain his delayed departure to his employer abroad due to the tragedy involving his family.

“The Department joins the bereaved OFW and his family in their strong plea to have the perpetrator of this tragedy brought to justice,” the DMW stated.

The incident occurred around 8:00 a.m. on May 4 as passengers and their companions were waiting outside the terminal. Initial reports said the driver lost control and crashed into the crowd.