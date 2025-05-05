29-year-old man bound for Dubai among two killed in NAIA car crash

A 29-year-old man bound for Dubai was one of two people killed after being hit by an SUV at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1.

Dearick Keo Faustino, a senior supervisor at a publishing company, was among the fatalities in the incident. His remains have been brought home to Hagonoy, Bulacan.

Speaking to the media, his uncle Ferdinand Nicolas said Faustino was headed to Dubai for a six-day business trip to attend a series of meetings.

He arrived at the airport around 8 a.m. with two colleagues for their 12 p.m. flight. While the others are unloading their luggage, Faustino volunteered to get a trolley when the SUV suddenly plowed into the area and hit him.

“Mahirap kasi marami siyang pangarap para sa kaniyang pamilya,” said Nicolas. Faustino would have turned 30 on May 29.