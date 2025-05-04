UAE to introduce AI as subject in public schools from kindergarten to grade 12

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will soon become part of the curriculum in UAE public schools, following the government’s approval to introduce the subject from kindergarten to Grade 12, starting next academic year.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, confirmed the decision on social media, highlighting it as a crucial step toward equipping future generations with the skills needed for an evolving world.

“As part of the UAE’s long-term plans to prepare future generations for a different future, a new world, and advanced skills, the UAE government today approved the final curriculum to introduce ‘Artificial Intelligence’ as a subject across all stages of government education in the UAE, from kindergarten to grade 12, starting from the next academic year,” HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He also commended the Ministry of Education for its efforts in developing the curriculum, stressing the importance of teaching young students not only the technical aspects of AI but also its ethical and societal dimensions.

“Our goal is to teach our children a deep understanding of AI from a technical perspective, while also fostering their awareness of the ethics of this new technology, enhancing their understanding of its data, algorithms, applications, risks, and its connection to society and life,” HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added.

He emphasized that preparing children for the future requires equipping them with new capabilities that go beyond the conditions of the present.

“Our responsibility is to equip our children for a time unlike ours, with conditions different from ours, and with new skills and capabilities that ensure the continued momentum of development and progress in our nation for decades to come,” he said.