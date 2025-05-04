Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE to introduce AI as subject in public schools from kindergarten to grade 12

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

For illustrative purposes only

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will soon become part of the curriculum in UAE public schools, following the government’s approval to introduce the subject from kindergarten to Grade 12, starting next academic year.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, confirmed the decision on social media, highlighting it as a crucial step toward equipping future generations with the skills needed for an evolving world.

“As part of the UAE’s long-term plans to prepare future generations for a different future, a new world, and advanced skills, the UAE government today approved the final curriculum to introduce ‘Artificial Intelligence’ as a subject across all stages of government education in the UAE, from kindergarten to grade 12, starting from the next academic year,” HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He also commended the Ministry of Education for its efforts in developing the curriculum, stressing the importance of teaching young students not only the technical aspects of AI but also its ethical and societal dimensions.

“Our goal is to teach our children a deep understanding of AI from a technical perspective, while also fostering their awareness of the ethics of this new technology, enhancing their understanding of its data, algorithms, applications, risks, and its connection to society and life,” HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added.

He emphasized that preparing children for the future requires equipping them with new capabilities that go beyond the conditions of the present.

“Our responsibility is to equip our children for a time unlike ours, with conditions different from ours, and with new skills and capabilities that ensure the continued momentum of development and progress in our nation for decades to come,” he said.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

KELA Template 66

Winwyn Marquez reflects on Miss Universe PH 2025 journey: “Motherhood doesn’t end dreams”

3 hours ago
470166372 122129431046482098 8524862327744645087 n

NNIC moves to clear 27 abandoned aircraft at NAIA to boost safety, efficiency

4 hours ago
KELA Template 65

2 killed, including 5-year-old daughter of OFW, in SUV crash at NAIA

4 hours ago
KELA Template 64

Vice Ganda backs Abalos for Senate: ‘Kesa naman yung mga walang kwenta ang pumasok sa top 12’

5 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button