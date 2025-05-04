NNIC moves to clear 27 abandoned aircraft at NAIA to boost safety, efficiency

New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) has launched efforts to clear 27 abandoned aircraft from the general aviation area of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), in a move aimed at improving airside safety, maximizing operational capacity, and optimizing limited airport space.

Some of these aircraft have been idle for over a decade, such as a Cessna 421B parked since 2009 and a Boeing 737-200 that has occupied more than 865 square meters of the North Taxiway Extension since 2015. Their prolonged presence not only limits space for active aircraft but also raises safety and security concerns.

The initiative is part of NNIC’s broader modernization push since it assumed control of airport operations in September 2024. In coordination with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) and the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), NNIC has formally identified and issued notices to the registered owners or authorized representatives of the abandoned planes.

NNIC is calling on these parties to immediately coordinate with the corporation to verify ownership and arrange for the aircraft’s retrieval or proper disposal. Failure to respond will result in removal and disposal in line with existing laws and regulations.

The clearing of these aircraft is expected to ease congestion, improve aircraft parking and ground maneuvering, and support the ongoing transformation of NAIA into a safer and more efficient international gateway.