DMW sends team to Myanmar to aid Pinoys affected by earthquake

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), in coordination with the Philippine Embassy in Yangon, deployed a team to Myanmar to assist Filipinos affected by the 7.7 magnitude earthquake on March 29.

The team included staff from the DMW Central Office and the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Bangkok and was led by Assistant Labor Attaché Don Albert Philippe Pangcog.

They visited Yangon and Mandalay to provide cash assistance amounting to PHP 75,000 and other welfare support to Filipinos whose jobs and income were disrupted by the earthquake.

To help those who want to return home or seek new employment, the team also offered contract verification and Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) processing services.

On May 1, Labor Day, Mandalay-based Filipinos received a video message from DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac and senior officials, assuring them of continued support from the government.

Some Filipinos who had passed through Thailand already received help from the MWO in Bangkok, while the DMW is arranging aid distribution for others still outside Myanmar.

 

