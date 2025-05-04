8-year-old girl returns AED 17K found in cinema; receives praise from Dubai Police

An 8-year-old Egyptian girl was honored by Dubai Police after returning AED 17,000 she found in a cinema at a shopping mall.

The girl, Lily Jamal Ramadan, went to the Al Rashidiya Police Station with her family to hand over the money.

According to Major General Saeed Hamad Al Malik, Director of Al Rashidiya Police Station, Lily found the cash while sitting on a bench inside the cinema. She immediately gave it to her father, who was shocked by the large amount.

“As soon as they found the money, the family went to Al Rashidiya Police Station to hand it over. Coincidentally, the owner of the money was at the station reporting it missing and was amazed to find the full amount returned,” Al Malik said.

Meanwhile, His Excellency Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Assistant Commander for Criminal Investigation, praised Lily for her honesty and integrity. He said her actions reflect the values that should be taught to children to help strengthen society.

Major General Al Mansoori explained that the recognition was made in front of Lily’s family to highlight her as a role model in the community.

Dubai Police emphasized that recognizing Lily’s honesty helps encourage similar good behavior from others. They believe such acts can inspire both children and adults alike.