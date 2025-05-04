2 killed, including 5-year-old daughter of OFW, in SUV crash at NAIA

A tragic vehicular accident at the departure level of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 claimed the lives of two individuals and left three others injured after a black sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into a queue of people, authorities confirmed.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon, speaking to the media, confirmed that a 5-year-old girl, daughter of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW), and a male adult were killed in the incident.

“Nakikiramay tayo, lalong-lalo na sa OFW na namatayan ng anak niya ngayon. Masakit. Kausap ko ‘yung father kanina, OFW siya. Hinatid lang niya ang pamilya niya kasama ‘yung anak niya, tapos ito ang nangyari,” said Dizon.

He added that three individuals were injured and are currently receiving treatment at San Juan De Dios Hospital.

Dizon said that while the crash does not appear to be intentional, authorities are still investigating the circumstances behind the incident. The driver of the SUV is now in the custody of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The crash occurred around 8:00 a.m. as passengers and their companions were waiting near the terminal entrance.

According to a statement from New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), operator of the airport, the SUV was initially parked near the terminal entrance when it suddenly accelerated, broke through the outer railing, and slammed into the pedestrian walkway.

“The area has since been secured, and access is now limited to authorized personnel from New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), the Philippine National Police (PNP), and MIAA Security, who are currently conducting a full investigation,” the statement read.

NNIC President Ramon Ang expressed deep sorrow over the incident and vowed to provide immediate support to the victims and their families. He committed to shouldering the medical expenses of the injured and extending financial assistance to the families of those who died.

“This is a very tragic incident. Our priority now is to make sure the victims and their families receive the support and care they need,” Ang said.