OFW Hospital celebrates 3rd year: ‘Heroes treating heroes’ in service of Filipino migrants

The OFW Hospital commemorated its third founding anniversary with a tribute to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and healthcare workers, celebrating a shared commitment to service and resilience under the theme “Tatlong Taong Serbisyo Alay ng Kawaning Pangkalusugan sa mga Bagong Bayani.”

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac led the celebration, honoring the 198 staff members and contract service workers for their role in providing compassionate care to OFWs and their families.

“Ang karangalan ay para kay Doc Cocoy at sa lahat ng staff. Kung hindi dahil sa suporta ng DBM, hindi po ganito kaganda ang OFW Hospital,” Cacdac said. He also recognized former OFWs now serving as hospital staff: “We know we are in good hands—these professionals have walked the same path as our patients.”

“Pinagtagpo namin ang original heroes and the modern-day heroes; heroes treating heroes,” he added.

Department of Budget and Management Undersecretary Goddes Hope Libiran reaffirmed government support, saying the hospital is a “concrete symbol” of the state’s compassion for OFWs. “True public service means putting people first,” she said.

OFW Hospital OIC Chief Dr. Patrick Louie Maglaya opened the program by recognizing every team member—from administrators to guards—for “showing up and making a difference.”

The celebration also showcased medical services rendered that day, including dialysis surgeries and pharmacy operations. The hospital’s long-term plans were also highlighted, including upgrading to a Level 2 classification and establishing specialized facilities like a Cancer Care Unit and a Pre-Employment Medical Examination (PEME) Center for land- and sea-based workers.

PGH Director Dr. Gerardo “Gap” Legazpi and DMW Undersecretary Dominique “Nikki” Rubia-Tutay were recognized for their foundational roles in the hospital’s development.

Secretary Cacdac underscored the continuing collaboration among DMW, DBM, and the Department of Health to ensure a future-ready, high-quality healthcare institution: “We are not just building structures; we are nurturing hope and healing for our modern-day heroes and their families.”

The event also honored OFWs and seafarers with deep personal ties to overseas work, alongside health professionals and partner agencies who played key roles in the hospital’s journey. Their presence added a heartfelt layer to the celebration.

In his closing remarks, Secretary Cacdac affirmed the DMW’s commitment to healthcare for all OFWs: “Walang OFW at OFW family na maiiwan.”