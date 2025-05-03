New flyover opens to serve Dubai Investments Park traffic

A new flyover has officially opened on Al Yalayis Road to improve traffic to and from Dubai Investments Park.

The 1.8-kilometer, three-lane signal-controlled flyover allows vehicles coming from Dubai to turn right into the park and exit right toward Emirates Road, helping regulate traffic and improve safety.

The project is a joint effort between the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Etihad Rail, the national railway operator of the UAE.

As part of the next phase, the intersection will extend toward the Jumeirah Real Estate area with a two-lane road in each direction to boost road connectivity in the future.

The RTA said the new flyover supports the movement of trains along Al Yalayis by separating rail and road traffic, while also easing the flow of vehicles in the area.

Etihad Rail added that the project reflects their commitment to international standards and supports their goals to connect communities, move goods faster, and contribute to the country’s economic growth.