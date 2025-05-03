Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Bulusan Volcano records 69 quakes, over 1,100 tonnes of sulfur dioxide emission

Bulusan Volcano in the Philippines. File photo.

Bulusan Volcano in Sorsogon registered 69 volcanic earthquakes on Friday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

In its bulletin released Sunday, PHIVOLCS said 42 of these were volcanic tremors lasting between one and 16 minutes.

On Saturday, the volcano emitted approximately 1,103 tonnes of sulfur dioxide, with PHIVOLCS also reporting obscured volcanic plumes and continued inflation of the volcano’s edifice.

Alert Level 1, indicating low-level unrest, remains in effect. PHIVOLCS reiterated its warning against entering the four-kilometer permanent danger zone and flying aircraft near the volcano due to the risk of sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.

It had two such phreatic eruptions on April 28 and 30, which resulted in ashfall in nearby towns.

