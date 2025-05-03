Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

Ahtisa Manalo to represent PH in Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

Courtesy: Ahtisa Manalo/IG

Ahtisa Manalo of Quezon Province has been crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2025 and will represent the country in the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand this November.

She won the national title, beating 65 other candidates in the finals of the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) pageant.

Manalo becomes the sixth winner under the Miss Universe Philippines organization, which is headed by Ariella Arida, Miss Universe 2013 third runner-up.

She takes over from Chelsea Manalo, who made history last year as the first-ever Miss Universe Asia during the international pageant held in Mexico.

This is not Ahtisa Manalo’s first time to compete internationally. She previously joined Miss Cosmo, where she landed in the Top 10, and was also first runner-up at Miss International 2018.

Manalo, a returning candidate and crowd favorite, also finished second runner-up in last year’s MUPH pageant. The Philippines remains known as a beauty pageant powerhouse with four Miss Universe titleholders to date.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Davao and Malca

Ricky Davao’s partner mourns his passing: “Life doesn’t feel right without you”

2 hours ago
Bulusan volcano istock

Bulusan Volcano records 69 quakes, over 1,100 tonnes of sulfur dioxide emission

2 hours ago
OFW Hospital DMW

OFW Hospital celebrates 3rd year: ‘Heroes treating heroes’ in service of Filipino migrants

5 hours ago
123rd Labor Day Celebration 2025. Courtesy RTVM FB

Marcos: Unemployment rate drops to 4.3% in 2024, lowest in 20 Years

5 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button