Ahtisa Manalo to represent PH in Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand

Ahtisa Manalo of Quezon Province has been crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2025 and will represent the country in the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand this November.

She won the national title, beating 65 other candidates in the finals of the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) pageant.

Manalo becomes the sixth winner under the Miss Universe Philippines organization, which is headed by Ariella Arida, Miss Universe 2013 third runner-up.

She takes over from Chelsea Manalo, who made history last year as the first-ever Miss Universe Asia during the international pageant held in Mexico.

This is not Ahtisa Manalo’s first time to compete internationally. She previously joined Miss Cosmo, where she landed in the Top 10, and was also first runner-up at Miss International 2018.

Manalo, a returning candidate and crowd favorite, also finished second runner-up in last year’s MUPH pageant. The Philippines remains known as a beauty pageant powerhouse with four Miss Universe titleholders to date.