Veteran actor Ricky Davao dies at 63

Photo courtesy: @rickyad/IG

Multi-awarded actor and director Ricky Davao has passed away at the age of 63, talent agency Viva Entertainment confirmed Friday.

Known for his versatility in both film and television, Davao—born Frederick Charles Caballes Davao—was a celebrated figure in Philippine showbiz, with acclaimed performances in Magnifico, The Flor Contemplacion Story, Big Night!, and TV dramas like Pangako Sa’yo, MMK, and Magpakailanman.

He received numerous accolades from Gawad Urian, FAMAS, PMPC Star Awards, Cinemalaya, and QCinema, including multiple Best Supporting Actor awards for Abot Hanggang Sukdulan (1989), Deliver Us (2016), and FUCCBOIS (2019), which he also directed.

He recently starred in Sosyal Climbers on Netflix and was cast in the upcoming GMA fantasy series Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre.

Davao is survived by his three children—Ara, Kenneth, and Rikki Mae—with former wife, actress Jackie Lou Blanco.

