Sunog na sa init? Skincare tips for OFWs in the UAE summer

When the UAE summer hits, it really hits. Just five minutes under the sun and you’re sweating like you’re in a sauna—except you’re just walking to the bus stop.

For OFWs who work outdoors or even indoors but walk around during peak hours, taking care of your skin is more than just vanity—it’s self-care.

Here are some practical and affordable skincare tips for kabayans in the UAE:

1. Sunscreen is your best friend.

Even if you’re just walking to the grocery, use SPF 30 or higher. Reapply if you’re out for long. It protects against dark spots, sunburn, and premature aging.

No need for expensive brands—many pharmacies and supermarkets in the UAE have budget-friendly options that work. Your skin is your first layer of defense—take care of it like you would your “padala.”

2. Hydrate like you mean it.

Drinking water keeps your skin healthy and glowing. Make it a habit to bring a water bottle, especially if you commute a lot.

3. Use gentle cleansers.

After a long day exposed to dust and sun, wash your face with a mild, non-drying cleanser. Avoid harsh soaps that strip off moisture.

4. Moisturizer is not just for dry skin.

Even oily skin needs hydration. Look for lightweight, gel-based moisturizers.

5. Wear protection.

If you can, bring an umbrella (yes, kahit maarte!) or wear wide-brimmed hats and UV-protective clothing, especially if your job keeps you outdoors.

Whether you’re commuting to work or enjoying your day off, keeping your skin healthy under the UAE sun should be part of your daily routine.

A few simple steps can go a long way in protecting yourself from the intense heat. After all, taking care of your skin is also a form of self-love. So, go ahead; love yourself, love your skin!

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

