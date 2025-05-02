Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

RTA upgrades Al Barsha South Roads after feedback from residents

For illustrative purposes only.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed a series of traffic upgrades on Street 34 in Al Barsha South 1 after receiving feedback from residents in the area.

The move aims to ease congestion, improve safety, and make travel quicker for daily commuters and families living in the community.

The upgrades included four new entry and exit points, reducing travel time from five minutes to under one minute. RTA also built new pedestrian sidewalks, added 158 organized parking spots, and created a U-turn at the end of Street 34 with Al Hadaiq Street to improve movement and reduce random roadside parking.

The new parking and pedestrian features were installed to improve safety and traffic flow, especially in high-density residential areas. RTA confirmed that these steps also help regulate movement inside the neighborhood.

RTA emphasized that these changes were made based on suggestions from the public and ongoing assessments of road conditions. The authority regularly studies the needs of residents and looks for ways to make daily travel easier.

“The latest rapid solutions in Al Barsha South are part of the Authority’s plans to provide smoother and safer traffic flow across various roads in Dubai, particularly in residential areas,” said Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency.

He added: “The recent improvements contribute to smooth traffic flow and reduce congestion at major intersections… The RTA has constructed seven pedestrian crossings carefully distributed on internal roads.”

Al Banna said the RTA is committed to continuing upgrades in busy areas to improve the quality of life for all residents and visitors.

