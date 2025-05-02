Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

RTA rolls out seasonal marine transport plan in Dubai starting May 2

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has introduced a “Seasonal Network” for marine transport services, set to begin with the summer season plan on May 2, 2025.

This system adjusts the schedule and routes of water transport depending on demand during holidays and peak seasons.

The initiative uses a data-driven approach, analyzing passenger numbers, trip frequency, and revenue to predict and plan services more efficiently. RTA also developed internal computer systems to handle large amounts of data from different sources to support this flexible plan.

This approach uses predictive analysis, a method that helps forecast changes and adjust schedules based on how many passengers are expected and how full the boats usually get. This ensures services match actual needs and reduce unnecessary trips.

The goal is to improve how full marine transport boats are while cutting down on fuel and operating costs, without affecting the experience of regular passengers. It will also allow adjustments in each season without interrupting ongoing services.

RTA said, “The use of big data and computer systems and applications has provided greater flexibility in preparing for and implementing the seasonal marine transport network initiative.”

The plan is designed to be repeated and updated every season, following international best practices in transport planning to ensure timely and efficient services.

 

