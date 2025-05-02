Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Ras Al Khaimah opens inmate club for rehabilitation, education, and mental health

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino38 mins ago

Courtesy: WAM

A new Social and Educational Club has officially opened inside Ras Al Khaimah’s Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility to help inmates reintegrate into society through education, mental health support, and skill-building.

The Club features a modern library with over 9,000 books managed by an international system called Koha, plus comfortable reading corners, greenery, and natural lighting to support a calming and positive environment.

It also offers a private counseling room for one-on-one sessions with mental health professionals, and a training area equipped with laptops and an interactive screen for online and in-person learning.

Located in the Ras Al Khaimah Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility, the Club is part of the government’s efforts to focus more on reform than punishment.

The launch was attended by high-ranking officials including Mohammed Omran of the Al Qasimi Foundation, Dr. Natasha Ridge, Brigadier Dr. Tariq bin Saif, and Brigadier Abdullah Al Haimer.

“This Club marks a transformative chapter in our correctional efforts,” said Brigadier Al Haimer. “We are not only offering resources, but building a space where dignity, self-improvement, and community values are central to rehabilitation.”

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino38 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

volunteer old woman

Abu Dhabi logs over 1.7M volunteer hours in 2024, up 95% from last year

6 mins ago
PagIBIG Artwork for PR 2025 09

Pag-IBIG Fund, NHA, SHFC partner to build nearly 8,000 homes under 4PH program

1 hour ago
applying sunscreen

Sunog na sa init? Skincare tips for OFWs in the UAE summer

2 hours ago
KELA Template 59

Abot-kayang pabahay para sa mga OFW, pangunahing isusulong ni Abalos

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button