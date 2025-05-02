Ras Al Khaimah opens inmate club for rehabilitation, education, and mental health

A new Social and Educational Club has officially opened inside Ras Al Khaimah’s Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility to help inmates reintegrate into society through education, mental health support, and skill-building.

The Club features a modern library with over 9,000 books managed by an international system called Koha, plus comfortable reading corners, greenery, and natural lighting to support a calming and positive environment.

It also offers a private counseling room for one-on-one sessions with mental health professionals, and a training area equipped with laptops and an interactive screen for online and in-person learning.

Located in the Ras Al Khaimah Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility, the Club is part of the government’s efforts to focus more on reform than punishment.

The launch was attended by high-ranking officials including Mohammed Omran of the Al Qasimi Foundation, Dr. Natasha Ridge, Brigadier Dr. Tariq bin Saif, and Brigadier Abdullah Al Haimer.

“This Club marks a transformative chapter in our correctional efforts,” said Brigadier Al Haimer. “We are not only offering resources, but building a space where dignity, self-improvement, and community values are central to rehabilitation.”