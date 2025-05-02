Pag-IBIG Fund, NHA, SHFC partner to build nearly 8,000 homes under 4PH program

The Pag-IBIG Fund, National Housing Authority (NHA) and the Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC) signed an agreement on Labor Day to construct almost 8,000 housing units in major cities as part of the government’s flagship Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino or 4PH Program.

Under the agreements, Pag-IBIG Fund will provide project financing to support the construction of housing developments by NHA and SHFC in strategic locations in Valenzuela City, San Fernando, Pampanga, Davao City and Manila.

“We are happy to report that the Pag-IBIG Fund, NHA and SHFC continue to forge strong partnerships in support of the 4PH Program’s goal of providing quality yet affordable homes, especially to underserved families,” said Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar, who chairs the 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees and heads the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD). “In line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to close the country’s housing gap, the DHSUD’s key shelter agencies remain united in our mission to ensure that every Filipino family has access to decent and affordable housing.”

The new housing projects include a medium-rise condominium with 372 units in Valenzuela City through NHA, as well as mid- and high-rise developments through SHFC: 3,440 units in San Fernando, Pampanga; 1,200 units in Calinan District, Davao City; 2,135 units in Tondo, Manila; and 425 units in Sta. Mesa, Manila. All these projects will be financed through Pag-IBIG Fund’s Direct Developmental Loan Program, a facility specially designed by the agency to support the implementation of the 4PH Program.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta said the agency is fully aligned with the administration’s housing vision and emphasized Pag-IBIG Fund’s role in both institutional and individual housing financing.

“This initiative is part of our unwavering commitment to uplift the lives of Filipino workers by providing them with access to safe, decent, and affordable homes,” Acosta said. “Through our continued collaboration with NHA and SHFC, we are helping build inclusive communities and contribute to the broader goal of national development.”

Through its partnership with shelter agencies, Pag-IBIG Fund will not only finance the construction of these projects but also offer end-user housing loans under affordable terms for eligible beneficiaries in line with 4PH guidelines.