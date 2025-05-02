Nearly 8 million meals served by UAE Food Bank during Ramadan

Nearly 8 million meals were distributed by the UAE Food Bank during Ramadan, surpassing its original target of 7 million under the large-scale ‘United in Giving’ campaign.

The initiative brought relief to more than 700,000 families and 11,000 workers, extending support across local communities and international beneficiaries, Dubai Media Office reported.

A total of 378,240 meals were delivered overseas as part of the UAE Food Bank’s global humanitarian mission, launched under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Supreme Chairperson of the UAE Food Bank.

The ‘United in Giving’ initiative is focused on providing food assistance, reducing food waste, and promoting sustainability. It aligns with the UAE Food Bank’s broader humanitarian vision, which aims to support families and workers in need, while raising awareness about sustainable food management.

Through this effort, over 917 tonnes of excess food were kept out of landfills, preventing more than 2.3 million kilograms of carbon emissions—an impact equivalent to protecting over 97,000 trees.

The initiative’s success was made possible through collaboration with 200 strategic partners from the public and private sectors, including hotels, restaurants, and food establishments. Over 1,000 volunteers also contributed to the effort by helping with logistics and meal distribution.