Marcos orders monthly job fairs to help more Filipinos get hired

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has ordered the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to hold monthly job fairs to help more Filipinos find work.

He made the announcement during the 123rd Labor Day celebration in Pasay City, saying it is part of his goal to create more job opportunities for the public.

From July 2022 until February this year, more than 4,000 job fairs have been held nationwide. About 1 million Filipinos participated, and nearly 170,000 were hired on the spot.

As part of this year’s Labor Day activities, the government and private companies have organized job fairs in 69 locations since April 23.

President Marcos said the government is working with local and foreign investors to create more jobs in the country.

He reported that from 2022 to 2024, the Philippines secured around US$27 billion in investments and over Php4.35 trillion in total investment pledges, helping to generate more than 350,000 jobs nationwide.