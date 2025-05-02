Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Free PAL shuttle Abu Dhabi–Dubai extended until October 2025

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 min ago

Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced the extension of its free shuttle service for passengers traveling between Abu Dhabi and Dubai International Airport (Terminal 1) until October 31, 2025.

The complimentary service helps PAL passengers avoid the high cost of private transport when flying to or from Abu Dhabi via Dubai.

This is especially useful for travelers who need to reach Dubai Airport from Abu Dhabi, or vice versa, and want a more convenient and cost-saving option.

To use the shuttle, passengers must register through PAL’s Shuttle Service Form once their ticket is issued.

Registration must be completed at least three days before the flight to secure a seat.

The shuttle is only available to PAL passengers, and more information is posted on PAL’s official website.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 min ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

KELA Template 63

Veteran actor Ricky Davao dies at 63

2 hours ago
Abra boats RTA

RTA rolls out seasonal marine transport plan in Dubai starting May 2

3 hours ago
job interview istock

Marcos orders monthly job fairs to help more Filipinos get hired

5 hours ago
GDMO4 P01 28 04 25

Nearly 8 million meals served by UAE Food Bank during Ramadan

5 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button