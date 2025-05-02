Free PAL shuttle Abu Dhabi–Dubai extended until October 2025

Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced the extension of its free shuttle service for passengers traveling between Abu Dhabi and Dubai International Airport (Terminal 1) until October 31, 2025.

The complimentary service helps PAL passengers avoid the high cost of private transport when flying to or from Abu Dhabi via Dubai.

This is especially useful for travelers who need to reach Dubai Airport from Abu Dhabi, or vice versa, and want a more convenient and cost-saving option.

To use the shuttle, passengers must register through PAL’s Shuttle Service Form once their ticket is issued.

Registration must be completed at least three days before the flight to secure a seat.

The shuttle is only available to PAL passengers, and more information is posted on PAL’s official website.