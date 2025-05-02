Abu Dhabi logs over 1.7M volunteer hours in 2024, up 95% from last year

Whether it’s helping the elderly, supporting health campaigns, cleaning up the environment, or mentoring the youth, more residents in Abu Dhabi are finding time to give back—and in record numbers.

In 2024, community members across Abu Dhabi contributed a massive 1.7 million volunteer hours, marking a 95% increase compared to the previous year. From students to professionals, people from all walks of life are stepping forward to help build a more compassionate and connected society.

With a total of 1,709,177 volunteer hours, its economic value also reached AED123 million in 2024, a 98% increase from 2023. Each volunteer hour is valued at AED72, a rate introduced last year—the first of its kind in the UAE.

According to the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD), this sharp rise shows not just a growing awareness about the value of volunteering, but also reflects the impact of recent policies designed to make volunteering more accessible, flexible, and rewarding.

“Through launching various initiatives, programmes, and activities, we continue to strengthen the culture of giving and social responsibility, leading to a 95 per cent increase in volunteer hours within just one year,” said His Excellency Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Community Engagement and Sports Sector at DCD.

Volunteering in Abu Dhabi now covers a wide range of causes—from healthcare, education, and sports to environmental efforts, social empowerment, and elderly care.

Making it easier to contribute, Abu Dhabi’s updated volunteering policy simplified the process of signing up, allowed for more flexible roles, and ensured better transparency. As a result, over 28,000 new volunteers registered last year, with 2,527 opportunities made available by 91 different organizations.