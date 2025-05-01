Pag-IBIG raises cash loan entitlement, eases access for members

Pag-IBIG Fund has upgraded its popular Multi-Purpose Loan (MPL), enabling members to borrow more, qualify sooner, and enjoy increased flexibility, affirming its dedication to supporting the financial needs of Filipino workers.

Under the improved Pag-IBIG MPL, members can now borrow up to 90% of their total Pag-IBIG Regular Savings—12.5% more than the previous 80%. For members with upgraded Regular Savings, this means they can secure even larger loans, as loan entitlement is directly based on their total savings. This increase ensures members have greater access to financial resources when needed most. These enhancements—higher loan amounts and shortened eligibility—also apply to other Pag-IBIG Short-Term Loan programs, specifically the Health and Education Loan Programs (HELPS) and the Calamity Loan.

In addition to higher loan amounts, eligibility requirements have also been enhanced. Members now qualify after contributing for just 12 months, down from the previous 24-month requirement. This reduction allows newer members to swiftly access funds for their immediate financial needs. Meanwhile, members with existing loans under the previous guidelines may still apply for an additional loan under the enhanced Pag-IBIG MPL, should they require extra funds as a result of the increased loan entitlement. The enhancements shall become available to members starting May 16.

“We are continually enhancing our loan programs in response to what our members need most,” said Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar, Chairperson of the 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees and head of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development. “These latest improvements are aligned with President Marcos’ directive to deliver affordable and accessible financial services to Filipino workers. By offering bigger loans and reducing the eligibility period, we are making sure that more members can benefit quickly and effectively from the MPL.”

The upgraded Pag-IBIG MPL also introduces a new one-year repayment term, complementing the existing two- and three-year options. This additional term provides greater flexibility, allowing members to tailor their loan repayments according to their individual financial capacity.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta highlighted that amid these enhancements, the loan remains affordable, with a competitive monthly interest rate of only 1.4583%. Additionally, the majority of the interest earned from MPL repayments is returned to members as dividends, further benefiting them.

“Our enhanced MPL reflects Pag-IBIG Fund’s commitment to financial inclusivity and responsiveness to the needs of our labor sector,” Acosta said. “We know members rely on these loans to start a small business, pay for tuition fees, cover medical expenses, undertake minor home improvements, or purchase furniture and other necessities. These changes mean our members can now more easily achieve their financial goals with greater ease and convenience.”

In 2024 alone, Pag-IBIG Fund released P70.3 billion in cash loans to more than 3.2 million members—the highest amount disbursed in a single year—underscoring the strong and growing trust of members in the program and the agency. Building on this momentum, Pag-IBIG Fund aims to assist an estimated 3.6 million members in 2025, with projected cash loan releases reaching P95.3 billion, as it continues to expand its reach and deliver accessible financial support to more Filipino workers.

“We strive to continuously evolve and respond effectively to the changing financial needs of our members,” Acosta added. “With these MPL enhancements, Pag-IBIG Fund further solidifies its role as a reliable partner in empowering Filipino workers toward greater financial stability and peace of mind.”