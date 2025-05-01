Over 4,700 overseas jobs in 18 countries offered to Filipinos on Labor Day

More than 4,700 job opportunities abroad were offered to Filipino workers in a job fair led by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), as part of the nationwide celebration of the 123rd Labor Day.

Held at a mall in Quezon City, the fair brought together 11 licensed recruitment agencies—eight land-based and three sea-based—to offer employment across 18 countries, spanning the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas.

Target destinations include Antigua, British Virgin Islands, Brunei, Croatia, Germany, Guam, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lithuania, Macau, Maldives, Oman, Qatar, Taiwan, the UAE, the UK, and the USA.

The available positions covered a wide range of industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, information technology, skilled trades, and other professional fields. Seafarers also had dedicated opportunities, including roles on international cruise ships and officer positions across various vessels.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac said the DMW conducted the job fair to bring safe and legal overseas employment closer to Filipinos.

“Ang trabaho namin ay job facilitation, para magdaos ng job fair kung saan kayo magtatagpo. Patuloy lang ang effort namin na magpa-facilitate,” Cacdac said.

He also warned jobseekers to stay alert against illegal recruiters: “Andito kami para magbigay pugay at serbisyo sa inyo. Andito kami para ipahayag ang mensahe na umiwas sa illegal recruiter at human trafficker. Ang tamis ng dila at pain ng illegal recruiter, hindi ninyo alam, nadagit na kayo.”

In addition to employment offers, onsite services were provided by key government agencies such as the OFW Bank, PhilHealth, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Pag-IBIG, and TESDA. Legal assistance was also available to help protect workers and ensure they are well-informed of their rights and options.