Over 23 million recyclables collected in 2024 through Abu Dhabi’s ‘bottle return scheme’

Abu Dhabi’s efforts to reduce waste and promote sustainability are paying off.

Through its Bottle Return Scheme, the city collected more than 23 million recyclable items in 2024, including over 544,000 kilograms of plastic and 18,000 kilograms of aluminum, helping to reduce the environmental impact of waste.

Since its launch in 2023, the program has recorded over 2,000 tonnes of plastic bottles returned.

Thanks to this effort, the emirate has prevented over 3.5 million kilograms of carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions, supporting Abu Dhabi’s goal of cutting carbon emissions by 22% by 2027.

This program encourages residents to return used plastic bottles and aluminium cans by dropping it on ‘Sparklomats,’ also known as Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs).

Led by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) in collaboration with cleantech company Sparklo, more than 100 RVMs have been installed across the city’s popular retail outlets, making recycling more accessible and engaging for the public.

One machine even set a record by processing over 8,500 items in a single day, showing how convenient recycling can boost participation.

Officials say the success of the program proves how easy access and strong partnerships between government and private companies can drive real change.

“We seek to integrate sustainability practices into daily life in the emirate,” Sheikha Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of the Integrated Environmental Planning and Policy Sector at EAD, said.

“This initiative, with its objectives represents a strategic investment that consolidates the concept of environmental responsibility. By supporting the principles of the circular economy, we seek to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s leading position in the global transformation towards building a sustainable future,” she added.