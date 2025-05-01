New butterfly garden opening soon in Abu Dhabi

Ka-TFT, have you been to a butterfly garden before?

If not, this could be your chance! Abu Dhabi is set to open its first immersive butterfly sanctuary in September 2025!

The Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi will open next to The National Aquarium at Al Qana and was officially announced during the Arabian Travel Market 2025.

The facility will house over 10,000 butterflies in climate-controlled bio-domes, each designed to reflect different ecosystems from Asia and the Americas. Visitors can also expect to see animals like sloths, koi fish, bearcats, and various insects.

The announcement was made at the Arabian Travel Market, a major travel and tourism event in the region. The Butterfly Gardens is expected to be a key attraction for both residents and tourists.

“With the Butterfly Gardens Abu Dhabi, our primary objective is to create an environment that authentically mirrors their natural habitats, ensuring they thrive in a secure and controlled setting,” said General Manager Paul Hamilton. “It is more than an attraction; it’s a nature reserve designed to promote a deeper understanding of the interconnectedness of our ecosystems. We aim to inspire visitors to engage with nature on a meaningful level.”

This upcoming destination brings together nature, learning, and fun all in one place—ideal for families, nature fans, or anyone craving a chill but exciting break from the usual mall or beach trip in Abu Dhabi.