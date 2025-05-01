Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Init pa more! How OFWs in Dubai can stay cool, safe this summer

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino19 mins ago

For illustrative purposes only.

As temperatures in Dubai begin to sizzle again, Filipino workers and students know the struggle all too well—pawis galore, headaches from the heat, and even that sudden wave of dizziness after walking outside for five minutes!

Whether you’re commuting to work, doing outdoor errands, or attending classes, staying safe during the hot months is a must.

The UAE summer can hit highs of over 45°C, especially from June to August. For OFWs juggling jobs, side hustles, and daily life, the heat can be more than just uncomfortable—it can be dangerous.

Here are some tips that can keep kabayans safe under the scorching sun:

  • Drink water like it’s your job. Always keep a bottle with you. Waiting until you’re thirsty is already too late!
  • Avoid being outdoors from 12 PM to 3 PM. This is when the sun’s intensity peaks. It’s like walking into an oven during this time! Choose to stay indoors.
  • Dress light. Loose, breathable clothes in light colors will help you stay cool. Fashion can wait—health first!
  • Sunscreen is your bestie. Especially for those commuting or walking long distances. Protect your skin even if you don’t feel the heat right away.
  • Know the danger signs. Dizziness, heavy sweating, and nausea? Take a break.

The UAE heat isn’t just uncomfortable—it can be a real threat if you’re not careful. So, kabayan, listen to your body, slow down when you need to, and never feel guilty for prioritizing your health.

You’ve already survived many challenges abroad. The summer heat? Kayang-kaya ‘yan!

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino19 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

iStock 2194031598

DMW warns job seekers: Beware of fake overseas offers on Facebook, TikTok

36 mins ago
494649524 988842963416169 7598109183897069099 n

Over 4,700 overseas jobs in 18 countries offered to Filipinos on Labor Day

3 hours ago
poor comprehension student istock

Over 18M high school graduates in PH have poor comprehension, PSA finds

4 hours ago
6k103cws1k90zglpn

Over 23 million recyclables collected in 2024 through Abu Dhabi’s ‘bottle return scheme’

5 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button