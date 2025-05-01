Init pa more! How OFWs in Dubai can stay cool, safe this summer

As temperatures in Dubai begin to sizzle again, Filipino workers and students know the struggle all too well—pawis galore, headaches from the heat, and even that sudden wave of dizziness after walking outside for five minutes!

Whether you’re commuting to work, doing outdoor errands, or attending classes, staying safe during the hot months is a must.

The UAE summer can hit highs of over 45°C, especially from June to August. For OFWs juggling jobs, side hustles, and daily life, the heat can be more than just uncomfortable—it can be dangerous.

Here are some tips that can keep kabayans safe under the scorching sun:

Drink water like it’s your job. Always keep a bottle with you. Waiting until you’re thirsty is already too late!

Always keep a bottle with you. Waiting until you’re thirsty is already too late! Avoid being outdoors from 12 PM to 3 PM. This is when the sun’s intensity peaks. It’s like walking into an oven during this time! Choose to stay indoors.

This is when the sun’s intensity peaks. It’s like walking into an oven during this time! Choose to stay indoors. Dress light. Loose, breathable clothes in light colors will help you stay cool. Fashion can wait—health first!

Loose, breathable clothes in light colors will help you stay cool. Fashion can wait—health first! Sunscreen is your bestie. Especially for those commuting or walking long distances. Protect your skin even if you don’t feel the heat right away.

Especially for those commuting or walking long distances. Protect your skin even if you don’t feel the heat right away. Know the danger signs. Dizziness, heavy sweating, and nausea? Take a break.

The UAE heat isn’t just uncomfortable—it can be a real threat if you’re not careful. So, kabayan, listen to your body, slow down when you need to, and never feel guilty for prioritizing your health.

You’ve already survived many challenges abroad. The summer heat? Kayang-kaya ‘yan!