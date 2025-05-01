Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW warns job seekers: Beware of fake overseas offers on Facebook, TikTok

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has issued a warning to Filipinos seeking jobs abroad, urging them to beware of fraudulent overseas employment offers circulating on social media platforms such as Facebook and TikTok.

DMW Caraga Regional Director Ritchel M. Butao said the agency has observed a spike in suspicious job postings that promise fast and easy processing of documents. Many applicants fall victim without checking the legitimacy of recruiters, leading to financial losses and false hopes.

Butao advised job seekers to always verify recruitment agencies, examine their websites, and avoid relying solely on referrals from relatives. She stressed the importance of applying through accredited agencies and following official procedures to prevent being scammed.

“These job offers often sound too good to be true — with promises of high salaries, free accommodation, and bonuses,” Butao said. “Some even ask for payments without issuing official receipts.”

Maribeth D. Amacio, branch manager of Myriad Human Resource and Services Inc., also shared red flags to look out for when dealing with recruiters. She emphasized that legitimate agents must present identification, permits, and DMW accreditation during job hiring events. Those without such documentation are considered illegal.

Applicants can verify if a recruitment agency is licensed by visiting the DMW website or by heading to the nearest DMW office.

The agency also offers assistance for victims of illegal recruitment, including psychosocial support, business and financial literacy programs, and financial aid. Through partnerships with other agencies, the DMW also provides skills training and upgrading to help victims regain employment opportunities both in the Philippines and overseas.

