What to look for in a pope: The Holy See shares qualifications on LinkedIn

With the immense responsibility of leading a global community, becoming the Pope is undoubtedly a demanding and weighty role.

The Holy See, the governing authority of the Catholic Church and Vatican City, recently shared on LinkedIn the minimum qualifications for becoming the Pope, in response to the growing number of inquiries about the vacant papal position.

“After receiving several messages of interest in the Sede Vacante, we compiled the minimum qualifications for leading the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics,” the caption read.

Following the death of Pope Francis on April 21, the Church enters the “sede vacante” or the period of time when the papal seat is vacant.

The College of Cardinals will gather for a conclave on May 7 to elect a new pope.

Wondering what they look for in a pope? The Holy See outlines the qualifications, traits, and real-world expectations when selecting the leader of the Catholic Church.

Compulsory Canonical Requirements:

Baptized Catholic

Male human being

Sound mind

Eligible for episcopal ordination

Not excommunicated or canonically impeded

Traditionally Expected:

Eucharist and Marian love

Already a Cardinal

Mature age

Solid theological education

Known for personal holiness & moral integrity

Practical and Real-World Expectations (based on historical observation):

Wisdom and Prudence

Conflict Resolution

Cultural Understanding & Sensitivity

Diplomacy

Ability to Handle Long Hours and Heavy Workload

Joy in serving with almost no holidays

Public Speaking, Communication, Good Singing Voice (preferred)

Multilingual Ability

High Emotional Resilience

Physical Endurance and Good Health (preferred)

Ability to Spot the Best Talent for Key Roles

Vision for the Church’s Future

The Holy See concluded the post with a call for prayers for the Church and the future Pope.