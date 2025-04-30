What to look for in a pope: The Holy See shares qualifications on LinkedIn

With the immense responsibility of leading a global community, becoming the Pope is undoubtedly a demanding and weighty role.
The Holy See, the governing authority of the Catholic Church and Vatican City, recently shared on LinkedIn the minimum qualifications for becoming the Pope, in response to the growing number of inquiries about the vacant papal position.
“After receiving several messages of interest in the Sede Vacante, we compiled the minimum qualifications for leading the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics,” the caption read.
Following the death of Pope Francis on April 21, the Church enters the “sede vacante” or the period of time when the papal seat is vacant.
The College of Cardinals will gather for a conclave on May 7 to elect a new pope.
Wondering what they look for in a pope? The Holy See outlines the qualifications, traits, and real-world expectations when selecting the leader of the Catholic Church.
Compulsory Canonical Requirements:
- Baptized Catholic
- Male human being
- Sound mind
- Eligible for episcopal ordination
- Not excommunicated or canonically impeded
Traditionally Expected:
- Eucharist and Marian love
- Already a Cardinal
- Mature age
- Solid theological education
- Known for personal holiness & moral integrity
Practical and Real-World Expectations (based on historical observation):
- Wisdom and Prudence
- Conflict Resolution
- Cultural Understanding & Sensitivity
- Diplomacy
- Ability to Handle Long Hours and Heavy Workload
- Joy in serving with almost no holidays
- Public Speaking, Communication, Good Singing Voice (preferred)
- Multilingual Ability
- High Emotional Resilience
- Physical Endurance and Good Health (preferred)
- Ability to Spot the Best Talent for Key Roles
- Vision for the Church’s Future
The Holy See concluded the post with a call for prayers for the Church and the future Pope.