RTA to launch new Dubai–Sharjah intercity bus with AED 12 fare

Commuting from Dubai to Sharjah?
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced the launch of a new intercity bus route connecting the two emirates for more convenient travel.
Starting May 2, 2025, the newly introduced Route E308 will operate between the Stadium Bus Station in Dubai and Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah, with a one-way fare set at AED 12.
According to Adel Shakeri, Director of Planning and Business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, the new route is part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to expand the public bus network and improve integration with other modes of transport, including the metro, tram, and marine services.
Additional route changes
In addition to the launch of Route E308, RTA will also implement adjustments to several existing bus routes starting May 2:
- Route 17: Now ends at Baniyas Square Metro Station instead of Al Sabkha Bus Station.
- Route 24: Re-routed within the Al Nahda 1 area.
- Route 44: Now serves Dubai Festival City via Al Rebat Street.
- Route 56: Extended to DWC Staff Village.
- Routes 66 & 67: New stop added at Al Ruwayah Farm area.
- Route 32C: Service between Al Jafiliya Bus Station and Al Satwa Bus Station discontinued. Passengers can use Route F27 instead.
- Route C26: Stop moved from Al Jafiliya Bus Station to Max Metro Land Side Bus Stop 2.
- Route E16: Now ends at Union Bus Station instead of Al Sabkha Bus Station.
- Route F12: Curtailed and re-routed via Kuwait Street.
- Route F27: Stop relocated to Max Metro Land Side Bus Stop 2.
- Route F47: Re-routed within Jebel Ali Industrial Area.
- Route F54: Extended to serve the new JAFZA South labour camp.
- Route X92: Stop moved to Max Metro Land Side Bus Stop 1.