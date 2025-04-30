RTA to launch new Dubai–Sharjah intercity bus with AED 12 fare

Commuting from Dubai to Sharjah?

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced the launch of a new intercity bus route connecting the two emirates for more convenient travel.

Starting May 2, 2025, the newly introduced Route E308 will operate between the Stadium Bus Station in Dubai and Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah, with a one-way fare set at AED 12.

According to Adel Shakeri, Director of Planning and Business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, the new route is part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to expand the public bus network and improve integration with other modes of transport, including the metro, tram, and marine services.

Additional route changes

In addition to the launch of Route E308, RTA will also implement adjustments to several existing bus routes starting May 2: