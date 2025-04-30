Roque, Ong, and over 40 others face qualified trafficking charges

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque and Philippine offshore gaming operation (POGO) hub representative Cassandra Li Ong, along with over 40 others, are facing qualified trafficking charges, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The charges were filed in a court in Angeles, Pampanga, relating to the raided Lucky South 99 POGO hub in Porac, Pampanga, which is accused of illegal activities. Roque was allegedly linked to the POGO hub after bank documents bearing his name were discovered during the raid.

DOJ Undersecretary Nicholas Ty explained in a chance interview on April 28 that anyone involved in establishing or organizing an institution used for human trafficking could face charges. He stated, “As long as evidence showed you were involved in establishing and organizing an institution used for human trafficking, you may face a case. With the respondents, you can see their own contributions in founding the POGO in Porac.”

Roque previously noted that he had represented Whirlwind Corp., the firm that leased land to Lucky South 99, in legal matters. However, Ty clarified that while the defense claims Lucky South 99 and Whirlwind are separate entities, the fiscal treated them as part of the same group.

Roque has rejected the charges, calling the prosecution “unjust” and stating that there was no evidence linking him to human trafficking activities. He added that he would use the case filing as part of his asylum application in the Netherlands. “No element of human trafficking is present. There is no evidence that I recruited, transferred, transported, or harbored Chinese or Filipino workers for forced labor and prostitution,” Roque posted on social media.

Ong’s lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio, called the charges against his client “baseless.”

In addition to Roque and Ong, more than 40 other individuals have also been charged in connection with the case.