NAIA security no longer allowed to touch passengers’ passports

Security personnel at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) are no longer allowed to touch passengers’ passports during terminal entry and security checks.

Instead, travelers will be asked to present their valid ID or passport by holding it up themselves for visual verification, the airport operator announced.

“To better protect your travel documents and reduce unnecessary contact, all NAIA security personnel have been instructed not to touch passports during terminal entry and security verification,” NAIA said in a statement.

The measure comes in the wake of widely publicized incidents involving passengers who were reportedly offloaded after airline personnel flagged minor tears on their passports.

“The recent incident involving a torn passport occurred at an airline check-in counter at NAIA Terminal 3. There has been no report of any mishandling involving NAIA security personnel,” NAIA clarified.

Nonetheless, NAIA said it is working closely with the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Bureau of Immigration (BI), and airline partners to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

DOTr warns airlines against passport tampering

The DOTr has also directed all airlines to ensure that their personnel do not deliberately tamper with passengers’ passports, following a series of reports involving alleged “punit passport” cases at airports.

In a recent meeting with airline operators, Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon issued a stern warning, saying the government will not tolerate any proven cases of document mishandling.

“Kung may makita man tayong ganung insidente, kung may gumagawa ng ganitong kalokohan, sorry na lang. Sanctions will be imposed on both the airlines and their personnel,” Dizon said.

This directive follows a recent case at NAIA involving a passenger bound for Bali who was denied boarding due to a torn passport. The airline, citing protocol, photographed the damaged document and consulted with Indonesian immigration authorities in Denpasar, who later confirmed the passport would have been considered invalid upon arrival.

The passenger has since filed a formal complaint with the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB).

The DOTr reminded travelers to regularly check their passport’s condition and validity before traveling, and to seek assistance from passport centers or airport authorities if they notice any issues.