Filipino community in Vancouver grieves after deadly car-ramming attack at Lapu-Lapu Festival

The Filipino community in Vancouver is in mourning following a tragic car-ramming attack during the Lapu-Lapu Festival over the weekend, which claimed the lives of 11 people and left 20 others injured.

Filipinos in Canada are struggling to come to terms with the horrifying event, recalling the shock and disbelief they felt as the joyous celebration quickly turned to chaos.

Ramon Lavin, an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) and coffee shop manager in Vancouver, was among the witnesses of the incident. Speaking through a Zoom interview, he shared how the festive atmosphere shifted abruptly to panic and confusion.

“The joy of Filipinos turned into shock so quickly. We were all so happy, and then this happened. We were in shock and wanted answers,” Lavin said.

He described how he and his companions were waiting in line for food when the chaos began. “We were so hungry because we didn’t get a chance to leave the concert. While we were in line, there were so many people walking around.

Suddenly, we heard a noise coming from Fraser Street. At first, we thought it was just fireworks, but then people started running, and it all became chaos. We were panicking, not knowing what to do.”

Lavin revealed that it has been difficult to return to work, as his coffee shop is located directly across from where the tragedy occurred. “It’s painful because my work is right there, and I always see it, just across the street. I wonder how my Filipino customers are doing. It happened so fast. People were running and hiding. We were all screaming, trying to understand what was happening.”

Another OFW, Romeo Vasquez, recalled that he had just left the area minutes before the attack occurred. “Even now, my skin still crawls. Fifteen minutes before it happened, I was on that street looking for an open food truck. I’m lucky I left when I did,” he said.

“Then, the police came pouring in. We thought it was just a minor accident, but when our friends sent us pictures, we realized the magnitude of what happened. The police had barricades up everywhere.”

Ting Caturla, a board member of the Pinoy Festival Alliance Society and a community advocate, described the aftermath as traumatic. “It was a scene of horror. People were crying, hugging each other, trying to help the injured, but feeling helpless,” she said.

In honor of the victims, the community has organized flower offerings, prayer vigils, and other tributes.

“This event, the Lapu-Lapu Festival, represents courage. We shouldn’t let fear defeat us. We fight by rising up and facing this together,” Caturla said, adding that churches of various denominations have held vigil services in support of those affected.

GoFundMe campaigns have been set up to assist victims and their families, including a fundraiser for a father and his two-year-old son, both critically injured in the attack.

At the time of writing, the families of the victims have requested privacy during this difficult time.