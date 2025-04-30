DMW shuts down illegal recruitment hub in chapel in Rizal; pastor arrested

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) have shut down a chapel in Barangay Pinugay, Baras, Rizal, which was allegedly operating as an illegal recruitment hub. The authorities also arrested the pastor of the church, who is accused of overseeing the illegal activities.

Complaints revealed that the pastor was allegedly charging up to P50,000 per person in exchange for promises of overseas work. Many victims were reportedly told they would be sent to Japan as missionaries or farmers, with the potential to earn as much as P100,000.

“Of course, missionaries are not closely scrutinized by Immigration, but it was discovered that they were being offloaded and interviewed, only to be sent abroad for work,” said Uundersecretary Bernard Olalia of the Licensing and Adjudication Service, DMW.

“We have information that, as we speak, some of the victims have already flown to other countries but have not found the jobs they were promised,” said Czar Eric Nuqui of the NBI.

The majority of the victims were reportedly members of the church. One victim explained that after Sunday services, the pastor would give an orientation about sending people to Japan using a tourist visa, assuring them they would find jobs there with salaries between P70,000 to P100,000.

In response, the DMW has pledged to provide livelihood assistance to the victims of this illegal recruitment scheme.