President Marcos honors OFWs at “Konsyerto sa Palasyo” concert

A concert at the Kalayaan grounds of Malacañang Palace on Sunday night honored overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) for their contributions to the nation, celebrating them as the “face of Filipino excellence” worldwide. The 6th “Konsyerto sa Palasyo” (Concert at the Palace) served as a tribute to their sacrifices and dedication.

In a video message, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. paid tribute to the OFWs, calling them the country’s “modern-day heroes” whose sacrifices benefit not just their families but the nation as a whole. “This is a symbol of our heartfelt gratitude and salute to your unmatched sacrifice and dedication to improve the lives of your families, communities, and our nation,” Marcos said.

The event, themed “Konsyerto sa Palasyo: Para sa Ating Mga OFWs,” brought together OFWs and their families at the palace, with thousands more joining through watch parties organized abroad. Marcos commended the OFWs for embodying Filipino grit and grace on the global stage.

The concert featured performances by local artists and was a chance for the nation to show its appreciation for the hard work of its overseas workers, who continue to play a crucial role in the country’s development.