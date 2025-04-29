Jackie Forster speaks out about son Kobe Paras’ breakup with Kyline Alcantara

Jackie Forster recently addressed the breakup between her son, Kobe Paras, and actress Kyline Alcantara in a nearly 15-minute video posted on social media. In the video, she confirmed the end of their relationship and defended her son against cheating accusations.

Initially, the family had intended to remain silent about the breakup, but Jackie said they could no longer tolerate the spreading of false claims. She clarified that Kobe and Kyline’s relationship began to unravel in January, following their trip to the United States. While Kobe attempted to work through their issues, Jackie stated that he ultimately decided to leave Kyline because some things had become “unforgivable.”

Despite the breakup, Jackie mentioned that the family continued to offer support to Kyline, spending hours comforting her. “We are Kobe’s family, but out of respect, we still tried to be there for her,” she said. Jackie also shared that Kyline had continued to reach out, even up until the day before Easter, asking Kobe to apologize so they could work things out.

However, Jackie accused Kyline’s camp of spreading false narratives about Kobe, portraying him as unfaithful. “I’m confused as to why Kyline and her side are allowing these false accusations to circulate,” she stated.

Addressing another point, Jackie explained that Kobe was using Kyline’s car because she had lent it to him while his own vehicle was being repaired.

Jackie also addressed the criticism Kobe faced for quickly moving on, stating that it was better than staying in a relationship where one wasn’t being true to themselves.

In closing, Jackie admitted that she had been warned about Kyline and expressed regret for not heeding those warnings. “I defended you, Kyline,” she said. “I regret not listening to those warnings.”

Earlier this month, Kyline and Kobe unfollowed each other on Instagram, marking the end of their relationship that was confirmed in November 2024.