DMW offers support to victims of Vancouver block party tragedy

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has expressed deep sorrow and condolences following the tragic incident at the Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on April 26, 2025.

In a statement, the DMW called for prayers for healing, safety, and justice for those affected by what it described as an “unspeakable tragedy,” while awaiting more details about the incident.

The department, under the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., assured that it is prepared to provide all necessary assistance to the victims. It reaffirmed its commitment to the safety and welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

The DMW said its Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Vancouver is closely coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Philippine Consulate General, and Canadian authorities to monitor the situation and ensure the well-being of the victims and their families.

For immediate assistance, the DMW shared the following hotlines:

Assistance-to-Nationals Hotline: +1 604 653 5858

Migrant Workers’ Office Hotline: +1 604 767 3354

Vancouver Police Department Victim Support: +1 800 563 0808

For families of OFWs in Vancouver and Western Canada: DMW-OWWA Hotline 1348

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our Filipino community in Vancouver,” the DMW said, adding that it stands in solidarity with both Filipinos and Canadians during this time of grief.