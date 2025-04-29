DMW, NBI shut down Rizal church used for illegal recruitment

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), in partnership with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), has shut down a church in Baras, Rizal, for operating as a front for illegal recruitment activities targeting Filipinos seeking jobs abroad.

The operation, carried out on April 28, 2025, follows President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to protect overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from illegal recruiters and syndicates.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac ordered the closure of Faithful Promise Foundation Philippines Inc., also known as Faithful Promise of Jesus Christ the Greatest Master Phil. Inc., and Faithful Promise Church in the Philippines. Authorities found the group was illegally recruiting workers for jobs in Japan, Korea, and Papua New Guinea without authorization from the DMW.

Undersecretary Bernard P. Olalia said the move came after a series of surveillance operations and the arrest of Pastora Esclarmonde Estrada Basalio, who was caught recruiting without a license.

“Una nilang nabiktima ang kanilang mga parishioners mismo. Sila ang nagsumbong, vinalidate natin ang impormasyon, at nakita nating may mga nabiktima na-offload at kasalukuyang sinisingil kahit walang authority,” Olalia said.

(Translation: Their first victims were fellow parishioners. They themselves reported it, and we validated the information. We found that some victims had been offloaded and were being charged even without proper authority.)

He stressed the risks undocumented workers face, saying, “Kung aalis sila nang walang tamang dokumentasyon, buhay ang kapalit niyan.”

(Translation: If they leave without proper documentation, their lives could be at risk.)

NBI Cavite North District Chief Czar Eric Nuqui revealed that the victims were charged ₱50,000 each under the guise of “community work” for processing documents. Some of those recruited reportedly ended up abroad without the promised jobs.

Assistant Secretary Jerome Alcantara added that many victims were promised construction jobs and other basic occupations in Japan, with some offered salaries ranging from ₱36,000 to ₱120,000. However, they were issued tourist visas and told to pose as missionaries to immigration officers.

The DMW, through its Migrant Workers Protection Bureau (MWPB), coordinated the closure with the NBI. Authorities continue to monitor and assist victims, urging them to file complaints through the MWPB hotline at +63 2 8721-0619, email at [email protected], or via their Facebook page.