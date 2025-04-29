DMW announces expansion plans for OFW Hospital to meet growing demand

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced plans on Friday for a major expansion of the OFW Hospital (OFWH) in response to rising demand for services. The expansion includes efforts to secure a Level 2 license from the Department of Health, which will enable the hospital to open Intensive Care Units (ICUs), expand outpatient services, and offer more specialty clinics.

The DMW highlighted the significant increase in the number of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families seeking medical services at the hospital in San Fernando, Pampanga. According to the First Quarter 2025 Performance Report, there has been a notable rise in service utilization.

“As of March 31, 2025, the OFWH posted notable increases in hospital service utilization compared to the same period last year,” the DMW said in a statement. “The report indicates a 92-percent increase in inpatients served, from 109 in Quarter 1 of 2024 to 209 in the same quarter this year, while outpatient services saw a 19 percent increase, from 10,143 in 2024 to 12,097 in 2025.”

The DMW attributed this growth to the increasing trust in the government’s specialized healthcare initiatives for migrant workers and their families, underlining the hospital’s growing role in supporting OFWs returning home. This expansion aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to enhance welfare services for migrant workers.

In addition to outpatient services and hospital admissions, several departments at the OFWH showed growth. Radiology and laboratory procedures increased by 30 percent, the heart station by 34 percent, and respiratory procedures by 10 percent. Other services, such as 24/7 emergency care, telemedicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, and diagnostic units, also saw increased patient volume.

The hospital’s Integrated Medical Repatriation and Assistance Program continued to assist returning OFWs who required hospitalization and family health counseling.

The OFWH is also aiming for recognition as a Pre-Employment Medical Examination provider for overseas workers and a licensed Cancer Treatment Facility. A dedicated Cancer Center building will be constructed as part of the expansion, along with updates to the Heart Station, Respiratory, and Radiology units. The hospital is also working toward fully digitalizing its systems.