Solo parent OFWs honored by DMW, Miss Universe PH 2025

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and Miss Universe Philippines 2025 candidates paid tribute to solo parent OFWs during a wellness event held on April 22 at the DMW AKSYON Center in Makati City.

The activity, held in line with National Solo Parents Week, aimed to support the well-being of solo parents working abroad and their children through counseling and wellness sessions.

Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac of the DMW emphasized that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had directed agencies to prioritize the welfare of OFWs’ families. “Si Pangulong Marcos, noong unang-una niyang nakadaupang-palad si Secretary Toots Ople, ang binigyang pansin nya ay ang OFW families, bago pa man ang ating mga OFWs,” Cacdac said.

The event promoted access to social protection services, aligned with Republic Act 11861 or the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act. “Nagkaroon tayo ng patakaran para bigyan ng proteksyon ang mga OFW solo parents. Kabilang dito ang pagpapadali ng mga proseso dahil alam namin na gusto n’yong igugol ang bakasyon n’yo sa inyong mga anak at mga mahal sa buhay,” he added.

Twelve Miss Universe PH candidates joined the OFW solo parents and their children in a sharing session where they listened to personal stories of strength and sacrifice.

DMW officials assured continuous support to solo parents, with Undersecretary Patricia Yvonne Caunan stating, “Wag na wag n’yong mararamdaman na mag-isa kayo. Lagi kayong may tahanan sa DMW at may kakampi sa Miss Universe Philippines.”