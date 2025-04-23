Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Solo parent OFWs honored by DMW, Miss Universe PH 2025

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino34 mins ago

Courtesy: Department of Migrant Workers/FB

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and Miss Universe Philippines 2025 candidates paid tribute to solo parent OFWs during a wellness event held on April 22 at the DMW AKSYON Center in Makati City.

The activity, held in line with National Solo Parents Week, aimed to support the well-being of solo parents working abroad and their children through counseling and wellness sessions.

Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac of the DMW emphasized that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had directed agencies to prioritize the welfare of OFWs’ families. “Si Pangulong Marcos, noong unang-una niyang nakadaupang-palad si Secretary Toots Ople, ang binigyang pansin nya ay ang OFW families, bago pa man ang ating mga OFWs,” Cacdac said.

The event promoted access to social protection services, aligned with Republic Act 11861 or the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act. “Nagkaroon tayo ng patakaran para bigyan ng proteksyon ang mga OFW solo parents. Kabilang dito ang pagpapadali ng mga proseso dahil alam namin na gusto n’yong igugol ang bakasyon n’yo sa inyong mga anak at mga mahal sa buhay,” he added.

Twelve Miss Universe PH candidates joined the OFW solo parents and their children in a sharing session where they listened to personal stories of strength and sacrifice.

DMW officials assured continuous support to solo parents, with Undersecretary Patricia Yvonne Caunan stating, “Wag na wag n’yong mararamdaman na mag-isa kayo. Lagi kayong may tahanan sa DMW at may kakampi sa Miss Universe Philippines.”

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

