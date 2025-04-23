Pag-IBIG Fund offers cash prizes to MPL borrowers, company representatives in new promos for 2025

Pag-IBIG Fund has launched two new raffle promos aimed at increasing members’ awareness of the benefits and favorable terms of the Pag-IBIG Multi-Purpose Loan (Pag-IBIG MPL), while encouraging greater employer engagement — further strengthening its efforts to provide timely financial support to members nationwide.

As part of its initiatives to assist more Filipino workers in addressing their immediate financial needs through the Pag-IBIG MPL, the agency introduced the “Loan to Win!” and “Hatid Pana-Loan!” raffle promos, which offer cash prizes as additional incentives for borrowers and employer representatives.

“In 2024 alone, our Pag-IBIG MPL program assisted more than 3 million members with over ₱70 billion in cash loans. This highlights the Pag-IBIG MPL’s role as a dependable source of financial assistance for Filipino workers in times of need,” said Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar, head of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and chairperson of the 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees. “In line with President Marcos’ directive to provide accessible and affordable financial services to our citizens, we are launching these promos to assist even more members while recognizing the efforts of employer representatives who actively support their employees’ loan applications,” Acuzar added.

Running from April to December 2025, the “Loan to Win!” raffle promo gives Pag-IBIG members with an approved Pag-IBIG MPL a chance to win cash prizes. Each approved loan during the promo period automatically earns one raffle entry, with bonus entries awarded to first-time Pag-IBIG MPL borrowers, applications submitted via Virtual Pag-IBIG for Employers, or loans worth ₱50,000 or more. Over 250 winners will be selected in preliminary draws, leading up to a grand prize of ₱50,000.

Meanwhile, the “Hatid Pana-Loan!” raffle promo rewards Fund Coordinators and Employer Representatives who actively help employees secure a Pag-IBIG MPL. Employer representatives earn one raffle entry for every five approved Pag-IBIG MPL applications they facilitate, with additional entries awarded for applications from first-time borrowers or those submitted via Virtual Pag-IBIG for Employers. Winners in this promo also stand a chance to receive cash prizes, including a grand prize of ₱50,000.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta expressed confidence that the raffle promos will help even more members benefit from the Pag-IBIG MPL, especially by making them more aware of the program’s affordability and friendly payment terms.

“Through these raffle promos, we hope to empower our Fund Coordinators, Employer Representatives, and especially our members by highlighting the affordability and convenience offered by the Pag-IBIG MPL,” Acosta said.

“More than just rewards, these initiatives emphasize that the Pag-IBIG MPL is a practical and reliable financial lifeline that benefits members directly. Every loan availed generates earnings for Pag-IBIG Fund, contributing to higher dividends for our members. Simply put, when members borrow from Pag-IBIG Fund, their repayments ultimately benefit them through dividends,” she added.

For complete promo mechanics and draw schedules, visit: ·

Loan to Win: https://pagibigfund.gov.ph/loantowin/

Hatid Pana-Loan: https://pagibigfund.gov.ph/hatidpanaloan/

Members may also follow the official Pag-IBIG Fund Facebook page for updates.