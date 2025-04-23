Marcos to join world leaders at Pope Francis funeral

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will travel to Rome on Saturday, April 27, to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, who passed away last week at the age of 88.

Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro confirmed the President’s attendance, adding that First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos will accompany him. While the official itinerary has yet to be released, Malacañang said the President is making the visit to personally pay his final respects to the late pontiff.

“Pope Francis was one of the most beloved leaders of the Roman Catholic Church,” the Palace said, quoting the President’s deep admiration for the Pope’s legacy.

World leaders expected to attend the funeral include former U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Prince William.

The body of Pope Francis was transferred to St. Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday, where thousands of mourners have lined up to pay their respects and offer prayers. The funeral Mass will be held in St. Peter’s Square, followed by burial rites at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major—one of Rome’s most historic churches and the site Pope Francis personally requested for his final resting place.

In a previous statement, President Marcos expressed heartfelt sorrow over the Pope’s passing.

“Ibang klase si Pope Francis. That’s really sad. I love this Pope. The best Pope in my lifetime as far as I’m concerned,” said Marcos.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, served as head of the Catholic Church from 2013 until his death. Widely regarded for his progressive views and personal humility, the late pontiff championed causes such as climate action, social justice, and interfaith dialogue. His efforts to reform the Vatican and bring the Church closer to the people earned him global recognition and admiration.

The Vatican has declared a period of mourning, with tributes pouring in from religious leaders, heads of state, and millions of faithful Catholics around the world.