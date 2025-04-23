Fake luxury watch scam returns, Abu Dhabi Police warn

Abu Dhabi Police have issued a warning about a scam involving luxury watches being sold through fake auctions and ads on social media.

Victims are tricked into sending money, only to receive fake watches when the item arrives.

Authorities explained that these ads often appear professional and convincing, making it easy for people to fall for the trap. The scammers use social media to look credible, posting attractive deals to lure in buyers.

Police also revealed other types of fraud, such as fake trading platforms that promise high profits. These websites show fake earnings to gain trust, but when victims try to withdraw their money, they are blocked.

Residents are also being targeted through scam websites that offer fake property, license plates, and even discounts from insurance, restaurant, and retail brands. Once victims pay fees, scammers empty their bank accounts.

Job seekers are being warned about fake job postings and recruitment pages. Scammers collect money from applicants for non-existent positions, often pretending to be part of official job fairs or company drives.

Abu Dhabi Police remind everyone never to share personal information like PINs, card numbers, or bank passwords. Suspicious activities can be reported by calling Aman at 8002626 or texting 2828.