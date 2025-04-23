Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai launches AI strategy to make government services faster, smarter

Courtesy: WAM

Dubai’s Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) has officially launched its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy, aiming to make government services quicker and more efficient for the public.

The move is in line with the orders of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) to push for more AI use in different sectors. PCFC said the goal is to use AI to automate their services and make them easier for people to access.

Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of PCFC, said the plan includes turning all services into smart and self-managed processes. This means requests like no-objection certificates (NOCs) will be processed faster using AI tools, including voice and text response systems.

By the end of 2025, the Corporation wants all IT staff trained in international AI programs. One of their upcoming services is a smart assistant named “Naham” which will be available on their website, WhatsApp, and mobile app to help customers anytime.

Dr. Mohammed Jumaa Rahma from PCFC shared that their own local team developed the system. The first office to benefit is the Dubai Maritime Authority, with other units to follow before the end of 2025.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino15 seconds ago
